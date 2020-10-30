STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Zipline thrill awaits adventure tourists at Jog Falls

The Jog Management Authority (JMA) is setting it up along the waterfalls, as part of the Jog Falls Comprehensive Management Plan.

Published: 30th October 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jog falls

Jog falls

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Fancy ziplining over the Jog? A zipline will soon be thrown open for adventure lovers at Jog Falls — at 450 metres, it will be Karnataka’s longest, and the country’s second longest zipline. 

The Jog Management Authority (JMA) is setting it up along the waterfalls, as part of the Jog Falls Comprehensive Management Plan. JMA members said this will be the second longest zipline in India after Rishikesh. While there are many private and police or defence training ziplines in the state, they are usually 100-250 metres in length. 

Shivamogga DC and JMA head K B Sivakumar said this is the first such zipline, and is part of the action plan to improve Jog Falls at a cost of Rs 130 crore. Work on the zipline has started, with setting up of the boarding platform and stringing ropes across the cliffs.

The starting point of the zipline will be near the entry gate of the Yatrinivas, and will culminate at the pathway by the Jog Falls, towards the staircase point on the other side. Operations will start after the monsoon gives over.  “We are using only the area in the Jog Falls for the activity. No trees are being cut and there will be no environmental damage.

However, developmental work around Jog Falls is also being taken up, like creating a parking facility from where tourists will be brought in battery-operated vehicles. The adventurists, after ziplining to the other end, will have the option of either walking back to the entry point or use battery-operated vehicles,” he said. Environmentalists and forest officials are, however, not convinced.

“Though the management is with the district administration and tourism department, the area falls under a forest patch. Earlier, the JMA had lit up the falls at night, but it stopped after they understood the environmental impact. This project should be assessed again, before taking up any such activities as they are creating a permanent structure,” a forest official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jog falls Zipline thrill jog falls
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp