STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress worker’s kidnap exposes ugly politics, four held near Karwar

The police said this could be a tit-for-tat crime as a municipal member, Sudha Somanath, was abducted earlier last week, allegedly by Congress workers.

Published: 31st October 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representation

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: Haliyal police arrested four people, all from Gangavathi in Koppal district, for kidnapping a Congress worker and exposed the underbelly of local politics.

The police said that the accused — Rakesh (24), Basavaraj (22), Sharanabasu (24) and Ravi Kurubar — had brought the victim, Manohar Swamy, to Uttara Kannada district to prevent him from contesting a town municipal Council election.

Swamy was expected to be a president or vice-president candidate in the election, which is scheduled for next week. His victory was almost certain as some BJP workers too had supported him. After he was kidnapped, Swamy fell unconscious, and the kidnappers panicked.

They tried to get the help of local doctors, who tipped off the police.

“A case of kidnapping has been registered and we have taken the accused into custody. We will hand them over to Gangavathi police,” said Shivanand Chalavadi, DySP, Dandeli.

The police said this could be a tit-for-tat crime as a municipal member, Sudha Somanath, was abducted earlier last week, allegedly by Congress workers.

Gangavathi, with a population of just over one lakh as per the 2011 census, started witnessi a flurry of abductions to eliminate strong contenders after the local election dates were announced. In the 35-member Council, the Congress has 17 members, BJP 14 and JDS two. Two are independents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koppal Karnataka politics
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp