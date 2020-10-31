Karnataka government proposes ban on staff acting in movies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka Government has proposed a ban on government employees acting in films and television programmes without prior permission from the competent authorities.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has notified the draft of Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 2020, seeking objections within 15 days.

As per the draft rules, government employees will have to take permission to publish any book or any scientific work too.

The government has given 15 days time for people to submit their suggestions and objections. Once finalised, the rules will come into effect.