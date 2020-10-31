Maharashtra ministers to sport black bands for Karnataka Rajyotsava day

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the people of Karnataka are geared up to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1, the Maharashtra government, shockingly, has decided to adopt an anti-Karnataka stand on the same day.

At a cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, the Maharashtra government gave a call to its ministers to tie black bands on their arms in support of ‘Black Day’, to be observed by pro-Maharashtra groups in Belagavi region, on the occasion of Rajyotsava on Sunday.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also minister handling the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, proposed this at the cabinet meeting, as a measure to support Marathi activists from Belagavi region. Chaggan Bhujbal, another minister in charge of the Karnataka-Maharashtra dispute, gave his nod for Shinde’s proposal. All ministers in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra will be wearing black bands on November 1.