Two Karnataka districts gather data on health staff for Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: The twin districts of Davanagere and Chitradurga are gearing up to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, starting with health workers, when it becomes available.

Davanagere Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said during the preliminary meeting of the district level task force, that the district should be made a model district in administering the vaccine.

In the first stage, it would be given to health workers including anganwadi and ASHA workers.

The district has around 20,000 health staff according to a preliminary survey, District Surveillance Officer Dr G D Raghavan said, but a final list was yet to be prepared. It is not yet known whether the vaccine is subcutaneous, intradermal or intramuscular. Detailed information will be available after the training of vaccinators is completed shortly, he said.

Bilagi said that both government and private hospitals must provide information about all types of staff to district officilas in two days to ensure that sufficient quantity of vaccines arrive for the first phase. Chitradurga DHO Dr C L Palaksha said that the preparation of the list of fronline staff was underway and would be given to the government soon for that enough vaccine was received.