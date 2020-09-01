Substance abuse in Sandalwood: Indrajit Lankesh grilled, says he revealed 10-15 names

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Film director and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, who recently made explosive comments about drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has given names of 10-15 actors to the police. Lankesh, who was summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials to appear before them and share the information he had, was grilled for more than five hours on Monday. A team of officers of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB gathered information from Lankesh about the alleged nexus of some film personalities with drug dealers. The entire proceeding was reportedly video recorded.

Speaking to reporters later, Lankesh, also a film producer, said that he had shared all the information with the police. “Though the police had some clues about Kannada film actors who are involved in drug abuse, they were shocked when I revealed the names of some artistes along with evidence. I have given names of 10-15 actors along with proof. I believe the police will investigate their involvement and reveal their names shortly,” he said.

Lankesh has submitted photographs and videos related to some actors and it is said one video reveals a well-known actress misbehaving at a party under the influence of drugs.Besides information related to substance abuse and links of film actors with drug peddlers, it is also learnt that the director has shared information about some actresses being allegedly involved in honey-trapping and also into prostitution.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the police will investigate the information provided by Lankesh and take appropriate legal action. “We appreciate that he came forward to give whatever information he has. We request others also to share any information and support us in our fight against drugs,” Patil added.Sources said that the names revealed by Lankesh included some of the top actors of Sandalwood. “We are gathering more details about their involvement. If it is established that they are into drug abuse or having nexus with drug dealers, legal action will be initiated,” an official said.

With govt on combating drugs: Arshad

Mysuru: Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad on Monday agreed that there is rampant peddling and abuse of drugs in Bengaluru. Arshad said that he had personally complained about the drug racket to the Bengaluru police commissioner. “We have extended our full support to the government. It needs to be checked effectively and should be curbed in the interest of youngsters and the student community,” he said.

Drug money used to destabilise JDS-Cong govt, says HDK

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the JDS-Congress coalition government, he headed, had tried to take action against drug peddlers in the state, and some of them had escaped to Sri Lanka. Speaking to mediapersons in Tumakuru on Monday, the former CM alleged that it was one of the reasons for the coalition government’s fall as “money from illegal activities was used to destabilise” his government. “When I was the CM, I tried to put an end to the drug mafia, and some people escaped to Sri Lanka at that time,” he claimed. “It is unfortunate that young people are falling prey to drugs. The state government should not have any mercy even if these offenders are from influential families. The government should take action against them,” he said.