BEML to build trucks for Pinaka rocket launchers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has received an order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for supply of 330 High Mobility Vehicles for Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers at an approximate cost of Rs 842 crore.

The vehicles will be manufactured at BEML’s Palakkad plant in Kerala, and they will be supplied to the MoD within three years. Pinaka is an indigenous rocket launcher for the Indian Army, jointly developed by public and private defence industries, which has the capability for off-road mobility and to provide the Army vital manoeuvrability on the battlefield.

This order comes as a big boost to BEML, involved in the manufacture of High Mobility Vehicles.

Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD, BEML, said, “We are proud to support the MoD under the ‘Make in India’ project. BEML signifies the true spirit and is an enabler for Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

