Cabin(et) fever: Two more Karnataka ministers test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just weeks ahead of the scheduled legislature session, two more ministers in the B S Yediyurappa cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday said he had tested positive for Covid, while on Monday evening, Women and Child Development minister Shahsikala Jolle too stated that she had contracted the virus.

Including Chief Minister Yediyurappa, eight ministers in the state cabinet have been infected. “I have been confirmed as Covid-positive today. There are no problems with my health, but have been advised hospitalised treatment by doctors. I am hopeful that I will recover soon with everyone’s good wishes,” Eshwarappa tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Shashikala Jolle, however, has been advised home isolation. The minister said that she is asymptomatic.

Party and cabinet colleagues, including Yediyurappa, wished quick recovery for both ministers.

BJP MLA from Tirthahalli and Karnataka Housing Board Chairman Araga Gnanendra too tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Ministers who have tested positive so far

B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister

C T Ravi, Minister for Tourism and Kannada and Culture

B C Patil, Agriculture Minister

Anand Singh, Forest Minister

B Sriramulu, Health Minister

S T Somashekhar, Minister for Cooperation

Among Opposition leaders who have tested are KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, his son and Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra, MLA GT Devegowda, JDS leader HD Revanna, and others.