Drug abuse in Sandalwood: Indrajit didn’t give enough details, cops to summon him again

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that Lankesh will be asked to come again in a day or two to provide evidence, if he has any. 

Published: 02nd September 2020 03:27 AM

Film director Indrajit Lankesh

Film director Indrajit Lankesh arrives at the CCB office. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While director and journalist Indrajit Lankesh had claimed that he had provided videos and photos as evidence for substance abuse by some Kannada film actors to the police, the police have said that no material or evidence was provided and he will be summoned again.Lankesh, who had made serious allegations that Kannada film actors were involved in drug racket and abuse, had appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Monday and had shared information with the police. Speaking to reporters later, he had claimed that he had revealed the names of 15 film personalities and had also shared videos as evidence.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that Lankesh will be asked to come again in a day or two to provide evidence, if he has any. Meanwhile, sources said that preparations were on to summon some of the actors whose names were revealed by Lankesh. “We are collecting necessary details that are required before calling anyone for enquiry. Once we have those details, they will be summoned to appear before the police,” an official said.

