STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Another day, another Covid peak for Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,860 Covid cases up to Tuesday midnight. The State’s cumulative tally is now 3,61,341. 

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Staffers of a fever clinic in Jayanagar distribute equipment and other essentials to other fever clinics in the city that are in need, on Wednesday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,860 Covid cases up to Tuesday midnight. The State’s cumulative tally is now 3,61,341. A disturbing trend is that the number of active cases -- patients currently under treatment — has been rising sharply over the past three days: 94,459 on Wednesday, 90,999 on Tuesday and 87,235 cases on Monday, the last actually seeing a decline of 0.97% from the previous day. 

In all, 113 Covid deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 5,950 across the state. A total of 6,287 persons were discharged, bringing the total number of discharges to 2,60,913.The recovery rate had been steadily improving since July 20, from 35.29 per cent to 72.85 per cent on August 31 without a single day of decline, but is now showing signs of slipping. It fell marginally to 72.44 per cent on Tuesday, and to 72.20 per cent on Wednesday.

However, the silver lining is the dropping mortality rate — from 1.66 per cent on Tuesday to 1.64 per cent on Wednesday. Karnataka is not far behind the national mortality rate, and compares favourably with the national mortality rate of 1.8 percent. Bengaluru recorded 3,240 cases, 32 deaths and 2,383 discharges. The total number of discharges in Bengaluru so far is 93,563. While Bengaluru’s mortality rate is 1.50 per cent, the recovery rate is 69 per cent. 

The state also crossed the mark of 30 lakh-plus tests, conducting 30,52,794 since the infection started in March. In deaths per million, Karnataka stands at seventh position with 95.2, Delhi leads with 266.3, followed by Maharashtra with 221.6.Among age-wise distribution of cases, the highest number of 79,098 cases is in the 21-30 age group, followed by 76,889 cases in the 31-40 age group, and 44,476 cases in the 60-plus age group. However, the maximum number of deaths reported — 2,970 — is among patients above 60 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp