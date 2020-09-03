Another day, another Covid peak for Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,860 Covid cases up to Tuesday midnight. The State’s cumulative tally is now 3,61,341. A disturbing trend is that the number of active cases -- patients currently under treatment — has been rising sharply over the past three days: 94,459 on Wednesday, 90,999 on Tuesday and 87,235 cases on Monday, the last actually seeing a decline of 0.97% from the previous day.

In all, 113 Covid deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 5,950 across the state. A total of 6,287 persons were discharged, bringing the total number of discharges to 2,60,913.The recovery rate had been steadily improving since July 20, from 35.29 per cent to 72.85 per cent on August 31 without a single day of decline, but is now showing signs of slipping. It fell marginally to 72.44 per cent on Tuesday, and to 72.20 per cent on Wednesday.

However, the silver lining is the dropping mortality rate — from 1.66 per cent on Tuesday to 1.64 per cent on Wednesday. Karnataka is not far behind the national mortality rate, and compares favourably with the national mortality rate of 1.8 percent. Bengaluru recorded 3,240 cases, 32 deaths and 2,383 discharges. The total number of discharges in Bengaluru so far is 93,563. While Bengaluru’s mortality rate is 1.50 per cent, the recovery rate is 69 per cent.

The state also crossed the mark of 30 lakh-plus tests, conducting 30,52,794 since the infection started in March. In deaths per million, Karnataka stands at seventh position with 95.2, Delhi leads with 266.3, followed by Maharashtra with 221.6.Among age-wise distribution of cases, the highest number of 79,098 cases is in the 21-30 age group, followed by 76,889 cases in the 31-40 age group, and 44,476 cases in the 60-plus age group. However, the maximum number of deaths reported — 2,970 — is among patients above 60 years.