BJP, Congress squabble over Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to RSS HQ

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at senior Congress leaders, who expressed dismay over former President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to the RSS headquarters in 2018.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Wednesday hit out at senior Congress leaders, who expressed dismay over former President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to the RSS headquarters in 2018. During the condolence meeting at the Congress office in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that they didn’t understand why the he visited the headquarters.

Responding to the remarks, BJP State spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik said the party is amused by the Congress leaders’ discomfiture over the former President’s decision. By visiting the RSS headquarters, Mukherjee had conveyed to the Congress that he was “fed up of the politics of minority appeasement, practising pseudo-secularism, running down the cultural heritage of the country in the name of secularism,” Karnik said.

The former President had also said that he agreed with the RSS ideology of nationalism and inculcating national character in every individual. Congress leaders should realise the importance of the RSS in national life, he added.

