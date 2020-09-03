Siddaramaiah visits DJ Halli, Congress to raise issue in Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday visited violence-hit localities around DJ Halli. The Congress Legislature Party chief, who completed his home quarantine period after recovering from Covid-19, visited the residence of his party MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy as well. Demanding a judicial magistrate probe headed by a sitting High Court judge into the incident, Siddaramaiah said the Congress would raise the matter in the Assembly as well.

The Karnataka government has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.“Had the police arrested Naveen, who posted inflammatory content, in time and announced his arrest, violence of this magnitude may have perhaps not occurred,” Siddaramaiah said. He added that the local residents were of the opinion that many innocents were among those arrested for the violence.“A fair inquiry should take place and the guilty should be punished. Innocent people should not be punished,” he said.

HC notice to state govt over PIL

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to submit its response to a PIL seeking directions to the police to display names and details of those arrested for the DJ Halli violence on August 11, and the officers who made the arrests, on notice boards at control rooms in every district. Hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notices to the State and the investigation officer. It ordered the State to file its response complying with Section 41(c) of the CrPC. According to the section 41(c), the State has to take steps to display the aforementioned information on notice boards in every district.