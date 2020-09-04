45 of top 100 COMED-K rankers from Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Altogether 45 out of the top 100 rank holders of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Coll e ges of Kar nataka (COMED-K) examination were candidates from Karnataka.

Furthermore, of the first 10 ranks, two of them, Rakshith M (first rank) and Shadan Hussain (seventh rank), are candidates from Bengaluru. COMED-K conducted an online examination on August 19, across 300 centres for engineering programmes which of fer around 20,000 seats for the current academic year.

A total of 346 engineering aspirants out of 1,000 rank holders are from Karnataka whereas the remaining 654 are from different States of the Country. Rank cards of the eligible candidates are available on the COMED-K website www. comedk.org

Digilocker verification problematic

The consortium mandated that aspirants have to upload the scanned documents through their respective IDs and not digilocker. The documents will then be verified by a panel of expert verification officers.

As per them, the process of digilocker verification appears to be problematic because many states have not

uploaded the details of the candidates. Further, without verification they just endorse the documents referred to them.