Covid death toll cross 6,000-mark in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There were 104 deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, which took the death toll past the 6K mark in Karnataka, taking the tally to 6,054 cases. There seems to be no let up in the number of cases. On Thursday, 8,865 cases were reported.

The total number of cases now stands at 3,70,206. Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said in a tweet, “The Covid mortality rate in Karnataka is 1.64 per cent and Bengaluru’s mortality rate is 1.50 per cent which is lesser than the nation’s mortality rate of 1.76 per cent.” “Bengaluru’s Covid situation has improved significantly.

Death rates fell from 1.85 per cent in July to 1.50 per cent. The positivity rate has fallen from 24 per cent in July to 14.74 per cent. At the beginning of July, we conducted 4,000 tests every day which has now increased to 25,000,” he said. The state is seeing 95.2 deaths per million and stands 10th in the country in terms of case fatality rate.

And 3,049 deaths have been in the 60 and above age group, followed by 1,608 fatalities in the 51 to 60 age group. Bengaluru accounted for 3,189 of the day’s tally, followed by Mysuru with 475 cases, Belagavi 454, Ballari 424 and Dharwad with 342.

As per the September 2 state war room report, it is taking Karnataka 24 days to double the Covid cases. The positivity rate among asymptomatic cases who have been tested stands at 11.3 per cent and the positivity rate among symptomatic cases is 33.3 per cent.