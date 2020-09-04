STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Establishment-22 draws its strength from Karnataka

Karnataka is the “biggest recruitment ground” for the elite Special Frontier Force (SFF), which largely comprises Tibetans.

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the “biggest recruitment ground” for the elite Special Frontier Force (SFF), which largely comprises Tibetans.  The chief of the SFF — Rupon Phurbu — is a “Three Flower Dapon” (head of the unit) from one of the settlements in Karnataka and co-ordinates with the India Army, according to Chophel Thupten, the Chief Representative, Central Tibetan Administration, South Zone. 

The SFF, which is also known as the ‘Establishment 22’ (two-two in military parlance) or the ‘Vikas Battalion’, was used in capturing Reqin and taking control of the heights south of Pangong Tso by the Army. “Tibetan women are also recruited to the SFF. The Army recruits the best of the lot from our settlements and trains them,” said Chophel.  

Largest Tibetan settlements in K’taka

The minimum recruitment age is 18 years and minimum qualification is Class 10. Many of our youngsters look forward to being recruited in the SFF. The SFF Association holds an annual prayer meet at Dharamsala to seek the blessings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” added Chophel Thupten. Karnataka has the world’s largest Tibetan settlements.

Living in exile, they are spread across five settlements in the state — two at Bylakuppe and one at Hunsur in Mysuru district, one each at Mundgod in Karwar district and Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district. The SFF was raised on November 14, 1962 and the first cadres were drawn from the Khampas (people of Kham region in Tibet, which is under the Chinese occupation), who were the original bodyguards of the Dalai Lama. The primary function of SFF was to conduct covert operations behind Chinese lines in the event of another Indo-China war.

The hardened recruits of the Tibetan guerrilla unit were trained as high-altitude paratroop commandos by the Indian Army. The SFF comes under the purview of the Cabinet Secretariat. It is headed by an Inspector General, who is an Army officer of the rank of Major General. The SFF has been used for selective and highly sensitive military operations such as ‘Operation Eagle’ (to secure the Chittagong Hills in the 1971 Indo-Pak war), ‘Operation Bluestar’ (to clear the Golden Temple in 1984,) ‘Operation Meghdoot’ (to secure the Siachen Glacier in 1984) and ‘Operation Vijay’ (at Kargil in 1999).

