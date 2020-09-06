Congress slams Karnataka govt for withdrawing criminal cases against BJP leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government’s decision to withdraw cases against several people, including politicians, is all set to snowball into a major controversy as the opposition Congress is preparing to take the government to task in the assembly session starting September 21. The party is also exploring all options, including legal, to force the government to reconsider its decision, while the latter has defended its move.

The government took a decision to withdraw 62 cases against elected representatives based on the cabinet sub-committee’s recommendation on July 22. Among others cases were those related to ministers Anand Singh, B C Patil, Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya and MLA Nehru Olekar. “It is very unfortunate that the government is withdrawing criminal cases against BJP leaders.

The Congress party will fight against it, within and outside the Assembly,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Saleem Ahmed. Giving clear indications that the Congress is preparing to put the government on the mat during the session, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote to the Home Minister seeking details about all cases that are being withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the government has defended its move. S Suresh Kumar, Education Minister and member of the cabinet sub-committee, said only cases related to protests in public interest are being withdrawn. The cabinet sub-committee examined the cases booked against farmers, students, anganwadi workers and others and then took the decision in consultation with the Home Department, he said and added that the Congress too had done it when it was in power in the state.

Asked about the cases against politicians being withdrawn, the minister said unlike the Congress, they are not withdrawing cases booked against members of organizations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and causing any danger to the state. “Cases related to those who took part in political movements can be reconsidered. We are also withdrawing cases against farmers even though they had violated the rules (during protests). It all depends on the cases. It was done only after examining them case by case,” the minister added.