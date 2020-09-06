STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress slams Karnataka govt for withdrawing criminal cases against BJP leaders

The party is also exploring all options, including legal, to force the government to reconsider its decision, while the latter has defended its move.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government’s decision to withdraw cases against several people, including politicians, is all set to snowball into a major controversy as the opposition Congress is preparing to take the government to task in the assembly session starting September 21. The party is also exploring all options, including legal, to force the government to reconsider its decision, while the latter has defended its move.

The government took a decision to withdraw 62 cases against elected representatives based on the cabinet sub-committee’s recommendation on July 22. Among others cases were those related to ministers Anand Singh, B C Patil, Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya and MLA Nehru Olekar. “It is very unfortunate that the government is withdrawing criminal cases against BJP leaders.

The Congress party will fight against it, within and outside the Assembly,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Saleem Ahmed. Giving clear indications that the Congress is preparing to put the government on the mat during the session, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote to the Home Minister seeking details about all cases that are being withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the government has defended its move. S Suresh Kumar, Education Minister and member of the cabinet sub-committee, said only cases related to protests in public interest are being withdrawn. The cabinet sub-committee examined the cases booked against farmers, students, anganwadi workers and others and then took the decision in consultation with the Home Department, he said and added that the Congress too had done it when it was in power in the state.

Asked about the cases against politicians being withdrawn, the minister said unlike the Congress, they are not withdrawing cases booked against members of organizations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and causing any danger to the state. “Cases related to those who took part in political movements can be reconsidered. We are also withdrawing cases against farmers even though they had violated the rules (during protests). It all depends on the cases. It was done only after examining them case by case,” the minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress BJP leaders criminal cases
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp