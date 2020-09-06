STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug racket: Govt to revisit 8-year-old report

Ex-BJP MLA Yogish Bhat conducted study in 2012 after teachers complained of substance abuse among students

Published: 06th September 2020 04:39 AM

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight years after it was tabled in the Assembly, the State Government will now re-examine the report presented by the Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee on tackling the drug menace. The committee had made 18 recommendations focusing on the drug menace in educational institutions and students falling prey to it. It also touched upon the nexus between the drug mafia and prostitution racket.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has directed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel to look into the report. “It will be thoroughly examined and measures that can be implemented will be discussed. We will continue the crackdown on contraband drugs”, he said. In 2012, former Deputy Speaker and former BJP MLA Yogish Bhat, who headed the committee, took suo motu action and conducted a study on the drug menace.

“Drugs are not related to one issue, it is inter-connected with many anti-social activities. Many young people are falling prey to it and the number of cases are increasing every year. Money from the drug trade is being used to fund terrorism,’’ Bhat said. They took up the issue after some college teachers brought to their attention the behavioural changes in their students, he added.  

A senior Congress leader pointed out that there were three CMs in the eight years but none of the governments showed any interest in examining the report. “We will take up this issue in the upcoming assembly session,’’ the Congress MLA said. The committee had suggested sensitising IT& BT firm employees who work under stress. “Companies should conduct awareness programmes that will help them overcome stress,’’ the report said. 

IT sector veteran T V Mohandas Pai told The New Sunday Express that many big companies are now creating awareness among their employees. “If any employee is found taking drugs, action should be taken,’’ he said. Former IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “In the last eight years, many things have changed. We need to look into tech crimes too. The government should constitute a new committee and should include experts from medical, legal, police backgrounds and also policy-makers. Even 16-year-olds have become victim. We need to focus on all these issues.

