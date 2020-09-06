STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ease of Doing Business: Karnataka govt hopeful of top 5 ranking

As per national survey, state dropped nine spots from 8th to 17th position

Published: 06th September 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political turmoil in the state in early 2019 seems to have taken a toll on investor sentiment, as Karnataka’s ranking in the latest ‘Ease of doing business survey-2019’ dropped from 8th to 17th position.

The outcome of the survey, based on the user feedback, is seen as a setback for the state that is making all-out efforts to woo domestic and foreign investors by implementing several reforms. In the last few months, the Karnataka Government has fast-tracked its efforts to attract investors with measures like amendments to the Land Reforms Act and Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act.

Despite the spiralling Covid-19 situation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and senior officers from the Industries Department have been holding a number of virtual conferences with investors from across the world to explain about the investment opportunities in the state. The CM had also attended the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos early this year and recently held a virtual conference with investors from the United States of America.

Responding to findings of the survey, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said it was done between April 2019 and April 2020 and most of the reform initiatives by the government were taken in the last five to six months. “There has been very good response to the reforms that we have undertaken. In last few months, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crore,” he told The New Indian Express.

Shettar said they will look into the survey report and take necessary measures to ensure that Karnataka finds itself among the top five states in the next year’s survey. The JDS-Congress government was in the power in the state in the first-half of 2019 and the BJP government was formed in July that year. However, it took some time for the new government to settle down and initiate reforms measures.

Invest in Karnataka: CM to NRKs
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday appealed to Kannadigas residing outside India to set up software companies and industries in the state, while promising all support from the government. Speaking after inaugurating the AKKA World Kannada Sammelana in the US, which started on Saturday, Yediyurappa said Kannadigas are known for their generosity.

During Covid and floods, Kannadigas residing across the globe helped by providing ration kits and PPE kits, he pointed out. Yediyurappa appealed to them to develop the schools and colleges they had studied in or those in their hometowns. “If you are ready to set up companies in Karnataka , we will provide all support”, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Ease of doing business
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp