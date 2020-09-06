Suresh Kumar: Have roadmap for re-opening of schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday hit back at the Opposition Congress that has launched a campaign across the state accusing the government of not having a clear road-map to reopen schools, help students or teachers.

“Government schools cannot conduct online classes. It is not within our reach and now we are also not interested in it. In online education, students will not have a direct one-to-one interaction with students. That is the reason we have started Vidyagama and everyone except Congress leaders have understood the importance of the initiative,” the minister said.

In all districts, the number of students being enrolled in government schools has increased. That is the reality, the minister said responding to the Congress’ allegations that a number of students are discontinuing their education as they are not able to be part of the online education system.

The minister, however, said teachers in private unaided schools have not received their salary in the last four months and are asking for a special package, which comes to around Rs 250 crore. Except the package, the government is trying to provide all possible help to teachers by involving members of teachers’ organizations, he said.“We have a very clear roadmap and I am willing to explain it in detail to Congress leaders. Our teachers are also very clear about the road-map and they are working accordingly,” he added.