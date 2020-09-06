STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Spike in COVID-19 cases sign of second wave in Karnataka, say experts

On Friday midnight, the state recorded 9,746 new cases, with the cumulative tally standing at 3,89,232.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker gearing up to conduct test at Malleshwara in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday midnight, the state recorded 9,746 new cases, with the cumulative tally standing at 3,89,232.

With the state recording an exponential increase at over 9,000 cases a day since a few days, the health professionals state that this can be a sign that the second wave of the pandemic has begun.

On the brighter side, Bengaluru hit the 1 lakh mark with respect to discharges.

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD of Pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals, said, “The exponential growth of the cases indicates that the second wave has begun. Karnataka which was hoping to reach its peak, wherein about 40% of the population will be infected and the cases would reduce, is now instead seeing a growth in cases. The second wave, however, has both a negative and positive side. On a positive note, with the beginning of the second wave, the duration of the pandemic in the state can get over early. But on the negative side, the second wave has the potential to overwhelm the critical care of the hospital resources.”

The health professionals have attributed the rise in cases to people not following the Covid norms like wearing masks.

In addition, social gatherings have begun, throwing social distancing to the winds, they said.

The state recorded 128 Covid deaths. In Bengaluru Urban, 3,093 new cases and 34 deaths were reported. There were the highest single day discharges in the State at  9,102.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the state will soon reach its goal  of conducting 1 lakh Covid-19 tests per day as it has increased the number of labs and the tests done. .

“From one testing lab for Covid-19 test, we have opened 108 labs in six months and from 300 tests per day to 75,000. This will soon reach the goal of 1 lakh tests per day. Covid-19 can be prevented completely only with the use of the vaccine. The death rate in the state has been 1.65% and the aim is to bring it down to less than 1%,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp