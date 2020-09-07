STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Drug racket case: Three police teams hunt for Aditya Alva, NCB to quiz councillor’s son

The CCB is also questioning Viren Khanna, a drug dealer arrested from New Delhi, on how he established his network in Bengaluru and other cities of the Karnataka. 

Published: 07th September 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Central Crime Branch police, who have filed an FIR naming 12 people, including actress Ragini Dwivedi, in the Sandalwood drug racket case, have formed three special teams to track down Aditya Alva, the accused number 6, in the case. Aditya, son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva, has so far been untraced.

Ragini, who was arrested on Friday, was quizzed for over four hours on Sunday. Sources said she was mostly tight-lipped but gave a statement that her friend Ravishankar, an RTO employee, was forcing her to take drugs whenever she attended parties. Meanwhile, her advocates have approached the courts for bail.

The CCB is also questioning Viren Khanna, a drug dealer arrested from New Delhi, on how he established his network in Bengaluru and other cities of the Karnataka. In another development, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai zone has summoned Yashas K, the son of BBMP Corporator S Keshavamurhy, in connection with an investigation in a drugs case. He has been asked to depose before it in Mumbai on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCB Ragini Dwivedi Sandalwood drug racket case Aditya Alva
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp