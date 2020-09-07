Drug racket case: Three police teams hunt for Aditya Alva, NCB to quiz councillor’s son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police, who have filed an FIR naming 12 people, including actress Ragini Dwivedi, in the Sandalwood drug racket case, have formed three special teams to track down Aditya Alva, the accused number 6, in the case. Aditya, son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva, has so far been untraced.

Ragini, who was arrested on Friday, was quizzed for over four hours on Sunday. Sources said she was mostly tight-lipped but gave a statement that her friend Ravishankar, an RTO employee, was forcing her to take drugs whenever she attended parties. Meanwhile, her advocates have approached the courts for bail.

The CCB is also questioning Viren Khanna, a drug dealer arrested from New Delhi, on how he established his network in Bengaluru and other cities of the Karnataka. In another development, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai zone has summoned Yashas K, the son of BBMP Corporator S Keshavamurhy, in connection with an investigation in a drugs case. He has been asked to depose before it in Mumbai on Monday.