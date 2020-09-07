STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Health minister B Sriramulu optimistic about 7.5 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribes

Sriramulu said that the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission has submitted its recommendations to the state government and we are optimistic on getting the 7.5 per cent reservation to tribals.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Health Minister B Sriramulu maintained that the state government is committed to providing 7.5 per cent reservation for the Scheduled Tribes.

Speaking to media persons at Valmiki Gurupeet in Rajanahalli village on Sunday, Sriramulu said that the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission has submitted its recommendations to the state government and "we are optimistic on getting the 7.5 per cent reservation to tribals".

Stating that there is no issue of stepping back from the demand of increasing the reservation from 3.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, he said that the commission has recommended the increase of the reservation to 5 per cent, whereas constitutionally it should be 7.5 per cent and we would pressurise Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to increase it.

'COVID-19 deferred implementation of Justice Nagmohan Das Commission recommendations'

The pandemic has deferred the implementation of the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission recommendations, however, now with most of the government departments running full time, it would be easy to get the reservation enhanced, he added.

Sriramulu also said all the MLA's of the community have given him the responsibility of bringing pressure on the government and we are going to meet again when the assembly session begins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B Sriramulu Karnataka ST quota Justice Nagmohan Das Commission Karnataka
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp