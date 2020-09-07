Karnataka Health minister B Sriramulu optimistic about 7.5 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribes

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Health Minister B Sriramulu maintained that the state government is committed to providing 7.5 per cent reservation for the Scheduled Tribes.

Speaking to media persons at Valmiki Gurupeet in Rajanahalli village on Sunday, Sriramulu said that the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission has submitted its recommendations to the state government and "we are optimistic on getting the 7.5 per cent reservation to tribals".

Stating that there is no issue of stepping back from the demand of increasing the reservation from 3.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, he said that the commission has recommended the increase of the reservation to 5 per cent, whereas constitutionally it should be 7.5 per cent and we would pressurise Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to increase it.

'COVID-19 deferred implementation of Justice Nagmohan Das Commission recommendations'

The pandemic has deferred the implementation of the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission recommendations, however, now with most of the government departments running full time, it would be easy to get the reservation enhanced, he added.

Sriramulu also said all the MLA's of the community have given him the responsibility of bringing pressure on the government and we are going to meet again when the assembly session begins.