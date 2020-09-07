KSOU opens admissions for 2020-21

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The admission process for the undergraduate and post-graduate courses of the Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, have begun for the academic year 2020-21 (July Cycle). Courses available are BA/BCom, B Lib, MA/MCJ/MCom, MSc, MBA, MLib, PG diploma courses and certificate Courses.

A release said the prospectus can be downloaded from the KSOU official website www.ksoumysuru.ac.in only, in which the eligibility criterion and fee structures are mentioned. Candidates can visit KSOU’s online admission portal to fill-up the online admission forms.

The last date to apply is October 10, 2020. Women candidates under BPL category will get a concession of 25% each year. Further information can be availed by contacting the regional director of the KSOU Women’s Regional Centre using the office phone number — 08023448811— or mobile number — 9844506629.