Trekking routes in Karnataka's Kali Tiger Reserve to open after three years

The move comes after the state government has taken decision to boost the ecotourism in Karnataka with the long pending demand from the local tour operators in Dandeli.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

View of Kali Valley in Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli

View of Kali Valley in Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli. (Photo| Amit S Upadhye, EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALI: There is a good news for adventure buffs coming from the Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli of Uttara Kannada district. Known for its unique trekking routes that led to hillocks, caves and cascades were shut to tourists for nearly three years. 

The move comes after the state government has taken decision to boost the ecotourism in Karnataka. Also there was long pending demand from the local tour operators in Dandeli to open the old trekking routes which were closed. All these routes will start catering to the trekkers after the pandemic.

"We are reopening the trekking routes inside Kali Tiger Reserve. The main attraction among trekking routes, visit to Kavala caves will also be opened shortly. The department will conduct the trekking and will ensure all the rules of jungle are followed," informed a senior forest official from the Reserve.

Kali Reserve and surrounding areas has some of the most fascinating trekking routes. These tracks were used for many years but after Anashi and Dandeli National Parks were brought under one unit as Kali Tiger Reserve, the trekking activities started getting lesser importance. With this the numbers of visitors choosing jungle safari too started falling.

The trek to Sathkhanda waterfall, located in the Nagzari valley near Kulagi has been the most sought after route among trekking lovers. But the route has been shut for visitors for over three years. Similarly shorter bird watching trails in Kulagi, Ganeshgudi, Castlerock, Joida and Dandeli too were closed for tourists and now these trails will be opened once again.

Rahul Bavaji, wildlife conservationist from Dandeli noted that the tour operators had written to the forest heads last year seeking their intervention is resuming trekking activities. "Besides watersports in Ganeshgudi, the tourists had not many options while exploring the forests. For many years, Dandeli has been known as trekking destination. With department agreeing to open trekking to Kavala caves it will surely attract many visitors. The trekking activities are expected to begin after the monsoon," he said.

