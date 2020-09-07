STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Valmiki temple in Ayodhya will be fitting tribute to Maharishi: Prasannananda Swamiji

The swamiji alleged that politicians come to power using the name of Ram and they should also respect Valmiki who scripted the epic Ramayana.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Entrance to Shri Valmiki Peeta

Entrance to Shri Valmiki Peeta (photo| Special Arrangement)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Valmiki Gurupeet seer Shri Prasannanada Puri Swamy on Sunday urged the Central government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to build a temple for Valmiki at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. It will be a fitting tribute to Maharishi Valmiki who scripted the epic Ramayana, he said.

Addressing media persons here, the swamiji alleged that politicians come to power using the name of Ram. They should also respect Valmiki who scripted the epic Ramayana.

The seer also said the government should increase the reservation for the scheduled tribes by 7.5 per cent. The move would do justice to tribals deprived of proper reservation. The Justice Nagmohan Das Commission has already submitted its report to the government and the recommendations must be implemented immediately.

The seer also said the ministerial team comprising of B Sriramulu and Ramesh Jarkiholi will be meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shortly and appraise him about the need for the increase in the reservation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Shri Prasannanada Puri Swamy Valmiki Gurupeet Valmiki
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp