Valmiki temple in Ayodhya will be fitting tribute to Maharishi: Prasannananda Swamiji

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Valmiki Gurupeet seer Shri Prasannanada Puri Swamy on Sunday urged the Central government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to build a temple for Valmiki at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. It will be a fitting tribute to Maharishi Valmiki who scripted the epic Ramayana, he said.

Addressing media persons here, the swamiji alleged that politicians come to power using the name of Ram. They should also respect Valmiki who scripted the epic Ramayana.

The seer also said the government should increase the reservation for the scheduled tribes by 7.5 per cent. The move would do justice to tribals deprived of proper reservation. The Justice Nagmohan Das Commission has already submitted its report to the government and the recommendations must be implemented immediately.

The seer also said the ministerial team comprising of B Sriramulu and Ramesh Jarkiholi will be meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shortly and appraise him about the need for the increase in the reservation.