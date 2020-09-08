STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Floods caused Rs 8,071 crore loss, CM tells Central team

The team will tour the State till Wednesday and make their own assessment. 

Published: 08th September 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 5 lakh will be given for houses that have been damaged completely and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged structures | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday told a Central inter-ministerial team visiting Karnataka to assess the damage caused by floods that the State had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 8,071 crore.In a video presentation on the extent of loss and damage, Yediyurappa said crops in 4.03 lakh hectares were destroyed apart from damage caused to roads, bridges, infrastructure and government buildings including schools.

A six-member Central team led by K V Pratap, Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry, met Yediyurappa at his official residence Krishna. Highlighting that 22 districts in the State were battered by floods in 2018 and 2019 as well, the Chief Minister presented them a copy of the State’s assessment of damage to life, livelihood and property due to the floods this year. The team will tour the State till Wednesday and make their own assessment. 

“The State government is providing financial assistance under a visionary reconstruction scheme with the motto of ‘rebuild with quality’. A sum of Rs 5 lakh for houses damaged completely, Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for slightly damaged houses is being given as assistance. And Rs 1,500 crore has been spent last year. This year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the State will bear the cost of Rs 200 crore,” Yediyurappa told the Central team.

The State government has asked the team to recommend immediate revision to SDRF and NDRF guidelines to release additional funds.“The Central government has set up four specific windows for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) but Covid-19 has stalled our attempts. A sum of Rs 460 crore has been released to SDRF to manage the Covid-19 crisis and the flood situation. But the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the State and there is an urgent need for additional funds to carry on flood relief and rehabilitation works,” Yediyurappa told the Central team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka floods Flood
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp