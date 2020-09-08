STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA scam: CBI charges two govt officials

Vijayshankar reportedly committed suicide in June even before the government could grant sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in the IMA scam.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:07 AM

I Monetary Advisory, IMA scam

I Monetary Advisory (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI has submitted a charge-sheet against former sub-divisional officer (Bengaluru - North) L C Nagaraj and former village accountant N Manjunath in the `4,000-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme scam, before the special CBI court in the city, said official sources.

Nagaraj and the late DC of Bengaluru Urban B M Vijayshankar were nominated as the competent authority under Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act to probe the complaints against the IMA group. Vijayshankar reportedly committed suicide in June even before the government could grant sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in the IMA scam.

The CBI said Nagaraj had allegedly taken `4.5 crore from IMA director Mohammad Mansoor Khan to give him a clean chit, whereas Manjunath had reportedly taken a bribe of `10 lakh to fix a meeting between them.

