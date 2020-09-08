STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka High Court stays 25 per cent reservation in NLSIU for students from state

In March this year, the state Legislative Assembly passed the NLSIU (Amendment) Act, 2020, to give 25% horizontal reservation in NLSIU to those who studied for a minimum of 10 years in Karnataka

Published: 08th September 2020 03:21 PM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the amendment brought to the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Act by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to provide 25 percent reservation in the institution to those who studied in the state.

A division bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ravi Hosmani passed an interim order staying the NLSIU (Amendment) Act 2020 after hearing a batch of petitions filed against the amendment.

In March this year, the state Legislative Assembly passed the NLSIU (Amendment) Act, 2020, to give 25 percent horizontal reservation in NLSIU to those who studied for a minimum of 10 years in Karnataka.

Law students and others subsequently filed writ petitions against it in the Karnataka High Court.

