On Day 1, trains chug out with 1,800 passengers in Mysuru

MYSURU: As the Indian Railways started several special train services from Mysuru railway station on Monday, 1,869 passengers thronged the station after a gap of four months. A total of 1,060 passengers took the Chamundi Express to Bengaluru and another 460 took the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Express. The rest boarded the Gol Gumbaz Express connecting Mysuru to Solapur through Bengaluru and the Hampi Express that connects Mysuru to Hubballi via Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Railway board are hoping that there will be a considerable increase in the number of passengers in the coming days as more trains are likely to resume services from September 12. As of Monday, Mysuru railway station has been connected to various destinations with 36 trains. The railway authorities ensured that only passengers with reservations were allowed. Passengers were thermal screened and hand sanitisers were available at various points at the railway station However, the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mysuru district has sparked concerns among passengers and railway authorities.