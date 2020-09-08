Simple Dasara celebrations this year due to COVID-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the state government has decided for simple Mysuru dasara celebrations this year. They have also decided to invite COVID warriors including doctors, nurses, pourakarmika, ASHA workers and police to inaugurate Dasara by offering pooja to Chamundeshwari.

On Tuesday, a high power committee headed by CM BS Yediyurappa conducted a meeting. While the celebration will occur without dropping the traditional markings, the state government will not be spending on pomp and glory this year. It has also decided to avoid crowding during the ten day period.

A sum of Rs 10 crore will be released for dasara celebrations. The state government has also decided to drop Sports dasara, Yuva dasara and food mela.

Unlike previous years, only five elephants will be invited for dasara. A release from the Chief Minister's Office also said that the famous jamboo savari will be restricted within palace premises. However, the city will be lit up.

The accompanying exhibition will not allow selling of Chined item, but would stress on Indian products. MPs Prathap Simha, Sumalatha Ambareesh, deputy CMs Govind Karajol, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Lakshman Savadi, culture minister CT Ravi and Mysuru district guardian minister ST Somashekar were present in the meeting.