Cyclonic circulation persisting over east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast: IMD

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted scattered to moderate rains over coastal, manland and north interior regions.

Published: 10th September 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: A cyclonic circulation is persisting over east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast and offshore trough at mean sea level is running from Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"A cyclonic circulation persisting over east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast & offshore trough at mean sea level is running from Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. Low-pressure area likely to form over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast around Sept 13," said IMD.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted scattered to moderate rains over coastal, manland and north interior regions.

"Scattered to moderate rains very likely over coastal, malnad & north interior regions. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over south interior region during the next 24 hours," according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

As heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday, several low-lying areas in the city were seen flooded.

The rainwater also entered the homes of people and the vehicles on the roads were also seen submerged.

Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is trying its best to control water-logging.

"All precautionary measures are being taken. Harvesting of rain-water has been initiated, but the operations need to be scaled up," said Ashwath Narayan. 

