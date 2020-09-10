STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra cuts oxygen supply to Karnataka, N-K hospitals choke under pressure

Authorities are now approaching suppliers in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Karnataka Industrial Gases Private Limited in Dharwad.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinder

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: After Maharashtra cut off supply of oxygen cylinders to the state, hospitals in Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi are finding it hard to care for critically-ill Covid-19 patients. Many private hospitals-turned-Covid Care Centres (CCC) are now refusing to admit patients in dire need of oxygen, while some patients are being referred to hospitals in Maharashtra.  

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Deepak Chauhan, administrator, Banjara Multi-specialty Hospital, said, “Many hospitals in the region are dependent on oxygen units in Solapur and Kolhapur (in Maharashtra). Now, we are only admitting patients who don’t need oxygen.”  This hospital runs a 36-bed CCC.

Other hospitals are in the same predicament. Dr Rihan Bangi, who heads the CCC at Bangi Hospital, said, “There are 47 Covid patients admitted here, including 12 critically-ill ones on oxygen support. I need one cylinder every hour for one patient. Two vehicles carrying oxygen tanks are stuck in Solapur. Now, I have sent one vehicle to Gulbarga and another to Raichur to procure oxygen.”

Hospitals are now dependent on Ballari’s JSW Praxia Oxygen Private Limited (JPOPL) — a major supplier of medical equipment for the North Karnataka region.  

Harsha Kanti, a distributor of oxygen to private hospitals in Bagalkot, said, “The demand for oxygen has shot up, but production is the same. At least six tonnes of medical oxygen is required every day in Bagalkot alone, but we are getting only four tonnes from Ballari.”

Admitting that there is an acute shortage of medical oxygen, Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar said, “I tried speaking to the Deputy Commissioner of Kolhapur about allowing oxygen supply. Their decision is shocking - Maharashtra cannot take such calls amid a pandemic.”

Authorities are now approaching suppliers in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Karnataka Industrial Gases Private Limited in Dharwad.

“We are under severe pressure. I have also brought this to the notice of higher-ups, including Health  Minister B Sriramulu,” Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus Maharashtra Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp