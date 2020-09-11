Tourists unlocked, flock to Bandipur, Nagarhole

Karthik K K By

MYSURU: Though the tourism sector took a major hit during the lockdown and is yet to pick up, safaris at Bandipur and Nagarhole are getting a lot of takers.

The lockdown had brought all activities at these parks to a standstill, however, following the phase-wise unlocking and directions from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to reopen tiger reserves, tourists and nature lovers have been flocking to these parks.

Now, close to 150 tourists are making reservations on weekdays and on weekends. Though the parks were open to tourists in June, due to a spike in cases in July, they were shut again, and then reopened last week.

“Safaris are seeing good response from tourists.

On weekends, we are booked to full capacity,” said T Balachandra, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Even at Nagarahole, online bookings are going through the roof. “We are strictly following all NTCA guidelines so that safety of tourists is ensured,” said Mahesh Kumar, director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.