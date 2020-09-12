STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Randeep Singh Surjewala to take charge of Karnataka Congress Gen Secy

Kharge says younger leaders getting more opportunities a positive development

Published: 12th September 2020 04:07 AM

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian National Congress on Friday made major changes to its organisational structure by appointing new office-bearers. Randeep Singh Surjewala will replace KC Venugopal — who will remain General Secretary Organisation — as Karnataka Congress in-charge General Secretary. Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge has been dropped as General Secretary, but will continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee. It is said that the party leadership has bigger plans for Kharge, after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s tenure as Leader of Opposition ends.  

Leaders from the state Congress have been given key central leadership roles in the new structure. Former KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, who handed over the mantle to DK Shivakumar earlier this year, has been appointed party in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa. Backed by Siddaramaiah, the appointment comes as a reward for his cooperation during the change of leadership in the state. 

Senior Congress leader 
and chief of Public Accounts Committee HK Patil has been appointed in-charge of Maharashtra, where the party is looking for an independent revival.  

Former Agriculture 
Minister Krishna Byregowda has been appointed member of AICC Central Election Authority. Veteran Congress leader KH Muniyappa remains on the list of permanent invitees in the Congress Working Committee, while Veerappa Moily, one of the signatories to a letter seeking changes in the party, did not get any fresh appointment. Gundu Rao and Patil have also been named permanent invitees to the Congress Working Committee. 

Welcoming this reconstitution, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said younger leaders have been given more opportunities, which is a positive development. “I welcome Randeep Singh Surjewala’s appointment (as AICC in-charge of Karnataka),” he said.Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Eshwar Khandre said Karnataka has got good representation in the AICC. 

Karnataka Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala
