Sandalwood drug racket case: Two more arrested 

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two more people — Aditya Agarwal and Pratik Shetty — in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket on Friday.

Pratik Shetty and Aditya Agarwal, who got arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two more people — Aditya Agarwal and Pratik Shetty — in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket on Friday.Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that Agarwal, who hails from Haryana, was working in Bengaluru. “He is a close associate of Viren Khanna and has regular contact with drug peddlers. A warrant was procured and his house was searched before he was arrested”. 

Police get further custody of suspects

Sources said that Pratik Shetty had close links with actor Ragini Dwivedi and suspended RTO employee Ravishankar. He allegedly supplied drugs at parties hosted by the actor and others. Shetty will be in police custoday till September 15.Meanwhile, the police have got further custody of the six arrested till Monday.

As the police custody of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ravishankar, Loum Pepper Samba, Prashanth Ranka and Rahul Thonse ended on Friday, the police produced them before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court through video-conference in the evening.

The pubic prosecutor argued that the accused were not cooperating and hence, their custody for six more days was necessary. But the defence counsel objected, saying that the investigation officer was given enough time and their clients were in police custody for many days.

There is no evidence to prove their involvement, the lawyers argued. The court extended the police custody of the accused till September 14.Earlier in the day, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil questioned both the actors along with a team of officers. However, they did not reveal much.

Sandalwood Drug racket
