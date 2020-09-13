Discuss drug menace, BJP MLA tells CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to call a meeting of MPs, legislators from Bengaluru and senior police officers, to discuss in detail the measures to be taken to fight the drug menace.

“We all must introspect and commit to non-interference in such an investigation,” the BJP leader said in a letter to the CM. Stringent action must be taken against those involved in drug-peddling and education institutions, hotels, bars, pubs and other places where drug-related activities are found, shall be made accountable, he said.

“It is a matter of grave concern that juveniles and even school children are falling prey to the drug mafia. Teenagers are a vulnerable demographic and without proper and timely guidance, strict enforcement of laws, are perhaps easy prey,” he said, and added that it is imperative that the government take corrective action such as strengthening of the NDPS Act.