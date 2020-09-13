STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Discuss drug menace, BJP MLA tells CM Yediyurappa

“We all must introspect and commit to non-interference in such an investigation,” the BJP leader said in a letter to the CM.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to call a meeting of MPs, legislators from Bengaluru and senior police officers, to discuss in detail the measures to be taken to fight the drug menace. 

“We all must introspect and commit to non-interference in such an investigation,” the BJP leader said in a letter to the CM. Stringent action must be taken against those involved in drug-peddling and education institutions, hotels, bars, pubs and other places where drug-related activities are found, shall be made accountable, he said.

“It is a matter of grave concern that juveniles and even school children are falling prey to the drug mafia. Teenagers are a vulnerable demographic and without proper and timely guidance, strict enforcement of laws, are perhaps easy prey,” he said, and added that it is imperative that the government take corrective action such as strengthening of the NDPS Act.

TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Lehar Singh Siroya Sandalwood Drug racket
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
"We aim to transform villages as digital hotspots", says PM Modi
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp