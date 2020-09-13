STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ED probing money trail in Sandalwood drug case

It will give agency insight into any international transaction: Officials

Published: 13th September 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani being detained in connection to a probe by Central Crime Branch in the alleged drug abuse case.

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani being detained in connection to a probe by Central Crime Branch in the alleged drug abuse case. (Photo | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is examining the financial transactions in the recent drug bust cases done by the city police to verify the money laundering angle. Contrary to some reports, the ED has so far not issued notices to Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani or any of the accused in the drug cases, informed sources told The New Sunday Express. 

Ragini and Sanjjana were arrested this week under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which had registered a suo motu case at Cottonpet police station on September 4 against 12 accused. The two actors have been remanded in police custody.

“There is a huge aspect of financial gain behind the drug trafficking network. This cannot be small money and there may be multiple players. Apart from the Cottonpet drugs case, this week the City police had seized over one tonne of cannabis (ganja) worth over Rs 6 crore from a warehouse in Kalaburagi. Someone has financed the sourcing of the narcotic drug and stands to gain heavily from it.

The ED is looking at the multiple FIRs registered by the police to find out the financial transactions and the money trail in the contraband network,” the officer said. 

Mode of transfer
“The financial trail will also give the agency an insight into any international money transaction and whether hawala was a mode of transfer of money and payment,” he added. A team of ED officials visited the CCB office on September 10 and had interacted with the investigating officers in the Cottonpet drugs case in which CCB has named 12 accused under provisions of the NDPS Act. 

TAGS
Sandalwood Drug racket ED
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
"We aim to transform villages as digital hotspots", says PM Modi
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp