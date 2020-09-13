Glitches mar NLAT

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After some opposition, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) finally conducted its entrance test – NLAT – on Saturday. There were several complaints from students about technical glitches.

A total of 23,225 of the 24,603 students, or 94%, who had registered for the UG NLAT, attempted the test which was conducted across three sections. This was more than the attendance recorded in the UG CLAT-2019, which was 90.92%. In PG NLAT, 2,846 out of 2,935 students (97%), attempted the test. In the PG CLAT 2019, the attendance was 85.23%.

A number of students have faced technical issues like being stuck on the login page or getting logged out too soon. A candidate said that she received a message to “verify the provided information” despite having 512 kbps internet speed as recommended by NLAT. Despite switching browsers, clearing cache and restarting the laptop, nothing worked for her.

“I sent them several mails but they only asked me to wait. I also mailed the NLSIU authorities through the mail provided on the website,” said the student. Another student said his test was submitted within five minutes of starting.

Another said his test was terminated in 12 minutes of starting. Students could not get help from helplines too. Students, who have faced technical difficulties, can login to admissions.nls.ac.in and raise a query by noon on Sunday. A technical review will be carried out and candidates will receive a response, institute officials said.