Karnataka reports biggest single day spike of 9,894 new COVID-19 cases, over 3,400 from Bengaluru alone

Published: 13th September 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collecting Swab at out side VIctoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday reported its biggest single day spike of 9,894 new COVID-19 cases and 104 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 4,59,445 and the death toll to 7,265, the Health department said.

The day also saw 8,402 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 9,894 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 3,479 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on September 2 with 9,860 cases.

As of September 13 evening, cumulatively 4,59,445 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,265 deaths and 3,52,958 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 99,203 active cases, 98,396 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 807 were in ICU.

As many as 45 out of total 104 deaths reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (15), Ballari (8), Dharwad (7), Shivamogga (5), Hassan (4), Dakshina Kannada, Koppal and Tumakuru (3), Gadag, Kolar and Raichur (2), and Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura(1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,479, followed by Mysuru (665), Ballari (661), Hassan (426), Dakshina Kannada (404), Belagavi (318), Shivamogga (299), Tumakuru (294), Koppal (259) and Mandya (246), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,70,662 infections, followed by Ballari (26,813) and Mysuru (25,751).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 1,27,132, followed by Ballari (21,728) and Mysuru (18,158).

A total of 38,00,976 samples were tested so far, out of which 67,955 were tested on Sunday alone.

Among the samples tested today 31,657 were rapid antigen tests.

