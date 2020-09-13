STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rhea to Ragini: BJP ensuring spotlight on celebs to cover up its failures, says Congress' BK Hariprasad

Speaking to reporters at the Congress office in Belagavi on Sunday, he alleged that the BJP government has so far released the names of only women accused in drug cases that have surfaced.

BELAGAVI: Names of Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut have been in the news to cover up BJP's failures at the Centre while those of Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi are in the spotlight to deflect attention from state leadership, Congress MLC BK Hariprasad alleged.

"Does it mean that men do not consume opium, drugs or marijuana? I will not tell the names of those who are behind this but it is clear that BJP leaders are making allegations about celebrities for indulging in drug dealing, in an intention to cover their failures in controlling COVID19," he alleged.

Reacting on allegations of party MLA Zameer Ahmed's involvement in the drug nexus, he said: "It has become a fashion for the BJP to target minorities in any illegal activities. Which party does the person arrested in smuggling one thousand kg of marijuana in Kalaburagi, belong to? Which community is he from? Why are people not talking about them?" he questioned.

BJP in its book of religion has noted that minorities can only be 'anti-nationals' and 'communists'. Congress has actively been involved in countering any fascist school of thought since 1923, he said.

'BJP leaders used to have opium before leaving home'

"I have worked throughout the country and found that big leaders of BJP did not step out without consuming opium. I know everything but will not take names. Therefore, it is not good to target the leaders of one community. Punishment should happen for the guilty, whoever the person is," he said.

'Seva Dal training centre will not adhere to RSS methods'

Speaking about the launch of a training centre for Congress' Seva Dal he also said that members will not be trained like 'RSS workers'. Congress Seva Dal played a role in the nation's freedom struggle. Party workers will be taught how to engage in the development of the country," he added. 

