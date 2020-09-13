Zila Panchayat plans health check-up camps in 1,130 Karnataaka villages

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While there is no respite yet from Covid, the phobia over the pandemic has turned into a bane for those with other health problems who are struggling to find medical help in time. Taking this into cognisance, the Zilla Panchayat has decided to organise health check-up camps at primary health centres in 1,130 villages in 506 Gram Panchayat limits.

The camps will provide consultation and treatment to the patients. It stems from the fact that the health and family welfare department, which is overburdened with the Covid-19 cases, is finding it difficult to cater to those having prolonged illnesses and other ailments.

Those having complaints of blood pressure, diabetes, fever and other issues will be attended to at the camps and required medicines will be prescribed. Since the number of Covid-19 patients is on the increase, doctors both in government and private hospitals are finding it is tough to treat those suffering from other diseases. However, these patients seek medical help only if there is a glaring variation in their sugar and BP levels.

Those aged above 60 years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and patients who need regular medication can have medical check-up at the camps. The ASHA health workers and Gram Panchayat staff are being trained by expert doctors for this task. The ASHA workers will first go door-to-door and later conduct tests on the specified days. Darshan H V, CEO, Belagavi Zilla Panchayat, said, “We have decided to conduct health checkup at GP level for the benefit of those suffering from diabetes, cardiac and renal-related problems. This will be extended to village level in the coming days and RAT will be conducted.”