STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Zila Panchayat plans health check-up camps in 1,130 Karnataaka villages

Those having complaints of blood pressure, diabetes, fever and other issues will be attended to at the camps and required medicines will be prescribed.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While there is no respite yet from Covid, the phobia over the pandemic has turned into a bane for those with other health problems who are struggling to find medical help in time. Taking this into cognisance, the Zilla Panchayat has decided to organise health check-up camps at primary health centres in 1,130 villages in 506 Gram Panchayat limits.

The camps will provide consultation and treatment to the patients. It stems from the fact that the health and family welfare department, which is overburdened with the Covid-19 cases, is finding it difficult to cater to those having prolonged illnesses and other ailments.

Those having complaints of blood pressure, diabetes, fever and other issues will be attended to at the camps and required medicines will be prescribed. Since the number of Covid-19 patients is on the increase, doctors both in government and private hospitals are finding it is tough to treat those suffering from other diseases. However, these patients seek medical help only if there is a glaring variation in their sugar and BP levels.

Those aged above 60 years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and patients who need regular medication can have medical check-up at the camps. The ASHA health workers and Gram Panchayat staff are being trained by expert doctors for this task. The ASHA workers will first go door-to-door and later conduct tests on the specified days. Darshan H V, CEO, Belagavi Zilla Panchayat, said, “We have decided to conduct health checkup at GP level for the benefit of those suffering from diabetes, cardiac and renal-related problems. This will be extended to village level in the coming days and RAT will be conducted.”

TAGS
Zila Panchayat COVID 19
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
"We aim to transform villages as digital hotspots", says PM Modi
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp