STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Be merciless in Sandalwood drug case: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought merciless action against those involved in drug peddling and substance abuse in the state.

Published: 14th September 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought merciless action against those involved in drug peddling and substance abuse in the state.  Defending his partyman Zameer Ahmed Khan, Siddaramaiah appealed for an impartial probe.

"Any investigation has to be impartial, it should be done without any political motive. Drugs are a menace to the whole society, this has been around for several years now and it has to be stopped," Siddaramaiah said.

To a query on Zameer' name allegedly being linked to the case, Siddaramaiah said just because someone is seen with a person involved in a case, he cannot be labelled a criminal.  "What is the evidence of Zameer's involvement in the drug racket? Someone’s name should not be dragged in unnecessarily to defame them," he said.

Meanwhile, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday too defended his Sri Lanka visit. Lashing out at Zameer Ahmed, a former JDS leader for dragging his name into the controversy, Kumaraswamy said there was nothing illegal about visiting casinos or Colombo but they had nothing to do with the ongoing investigation into the drug scandal. "I don’t understand why a visit to Sri Lanka with my party legislators from six years ago is being pulled up now unnecessarily," he said.

Earlier, Zameer had said politicians cutting across party lines visit Sri Lanka. "I have never said I haven’t been to Colombo. When I was in the JDS, I, along with Kumaraswamy and a host of our legislators had 
visited. That does not mean we did anything illegal," Zameer had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka Assembly Sandalwood drug case Zameer Ahmed
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp