Sandalwood drugs case: Actress Ragini Dwivedi remanded to 14 days judicial custody

The court also remanded another actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and another person B K Ravishankar, to two days police custody.

Published: 14th September 2020 10:25 PM

Actress Ragini and Sanjana, accused in drug case were taken to KC General hospital in Malleshwara for medical check up on Monday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, arrested last week in the police crackdown against drug abuse in the film industry, was on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a court here.

She was among five others remanded for this period after their police remand ended .

The court also remanded another actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and another person B K Ravishankar, to two days police custody.

Police said the First Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) remanded Dwivedi, Prashant Ranka, Nigerian Luma Pepper alias Simon, Rahul and Niyaz Ahmed to 14 days judicial custody.

ALSO READ | Ragini sourced drugs, had financial dealings with arrested peddler: CCB

In its crackdown against drug abuse in the film industry, police have so far arrested Dwivedi, Galrani, Khanna, former minister's son Aditya Alva, realtor Rahul and actor Niyaz.

While 14 people have been booked so far by the Central Crime Branch, seven have been apprehended.

Police have intensified its drive after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru recently for storing and supplying high end drugs to the Kannada film actors and singers.

