Film institute planned at actor Vishnuvardhan's memorial in Mysuru

Karthik K K

Express News Service

MYSURU: While Mysuru missed out on the opportunity to have its own film city, attempts are being made to start a film institute at Vishnuvardhan's memorial on the outskirts of the city.

Revealing this to The New Indian Express, Anirudh, actor and son-in-law of late actor Vishnuvardhan, said that there is a plan to start a branch of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)- Pune next to that of Vishnuvardhan's memorial.

"This project will help many films enthusiasts, aspirants, and budding artistes to learn the art of film making. In addition to this, an auditorium will also be constructed to conduct film and theatre festivals, besides providing quality training," he said.

Meanwhile, the long-pending demand of Vishnuvardhan's memorial in Mysuru is finally taking shape after a struggle for over 11 years. The foundation stone for the construction will be laid by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa virtually on September 15, while a formal event will be held at Halalu village near Udbur on the outskirts of Mysuru, where the state government has sanctioned five-and-a-half-acre of land.

A six-feet tall statue of Vishnuvardhan will be constructed on a two-acre land. In addition to this, a museum with a collection of rare photographs of the late actor will be made available to the public.

'Vishnuvardhan's dream will come true'

Vishnuvardhan, who grew up in Mysuru, had a special place in his heart for the heritage city and wanted to establish a film institute here. His known circles also said that the actor had batted for a state-of-the-art film school or institute in Mysuru which would help thousands of film aspirants across the region and the state.