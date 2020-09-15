Hang Zameer if evidence found in drug case: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has said that if investigators find any evidence of the involvement of Congress leader Zameer Ahmed in the drug case, “he may be hanged and his property seized”.

“Let those who are accusing the MLA produce evidence. It is not right to try to finish a person politically in the name of them being part of a drug mafia. It is not possible to launch a probe on each and every allegation made by businessman Prashanth Sambargi,” he said.

Meanwhile, minister Jagadish Shettar said that by defending Ahmed, the Siddaramaiah was “damaging his own image”.