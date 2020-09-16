Basavaraj Bommai becomes lastest Karnataka minister to test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One minister from BS Yediyurappa's cabinet tested COVID-19 positive. This time Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive on Wednesday. Ahead of assembly sessions next week, he is the fourth minister who tested positive in the last week.

In his tweet, Bommai said one of the employees tested positive on Tuesday. "I too got tested and found out to be positive. I have no symptoms. I will be under home Quarantine" he tweeted. On Monday urban development minister tested positive, on the next day, Food and civil Minister tested positive. Animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chavan tested positive last week.

ನಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುವ ಕೆಲಸದ ಹುಡುಗನಿಗೆ ನಿನ್ನೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೊಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ಸಹ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಒಳಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು ನನಗೂ ಸಹ ಸೊಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು, ಯಾವುದೇ ರೀತಿಯ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಇರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಹಾಗೂ ಆರೋಗ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕವಾಗಿರುತ್ತೇನೆ.#COVID19India — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 16, 2020

Legislators sessions will begin in Karnataka from September 21 to Sep 30. Due to the ongoing pandemic, they have made it mandatory to get a negative test certificate to attend assembly sessions to all the legislators, officials, and media persons.

In the last couple of months, including CM Yediyurappa, health minister B Sriramulu, Kannada and culture minister CT Ravi, forest minister Anand Singh, cooperative minister ST Somashekar, agriculture minister BC Patil, rural development and panchayath Raj KS Eshwarappa, women and child minister Shashi Kala Jolie were also tested positive. Later they recovered and are back to the field. It can also be noted that the leader of Opposition Siddaramiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar were also tested positive, both recovered.

This apart deputy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan, medical education minister Dr. Sudhakar were under isolation after they came in touch with COVID positive people a few weeks back.