Cabinet okays tourism policy, loans for Escoms

BENGALURU: In its bid to help ailing Escoms — Electricity Supply Companies — the Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday approved a liquidity injection package involving government-guaranteed long-term loans of Rs 5,575 crore. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said the decision was taken to assist Escoms across the State, and is likely to save the government around Rs 730 crore in late penalties on repayment. The cabinet also approved a new tourism policy, that will be officially launched by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on September 27.

A cabinet sub-committee has been asked to take a decision on seeking permission to prosecute members of KPSC. “There are many legal hurdles, including whether the State can approach the President, seeking permission to prosecute the members. A cabinet sub-committee comprising Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and I has been constituted to give a report on whether permission to prosecute can be sought,” Madhuswamy said.

A sum of Rs 109 crore has been approved for a pilot initiative to convert streetlights in Mysuru to LED bulbs, under public-private partnership (PPP) for seven years. The State aims to save Rs 58 crore in power tariff with the LED lights. In a key decision, the Cabinet approved resumption of mining activities in Donimalai range, and expects to receive royalties of Rs 643 crore.

It also approved amendment to the Land Act to regularise encroachments. The amendment will allow encroachers in possession of ‘B Kharab’ land within 18km of Bengaluru, excluding agricultural lands, to purchase land at four times the market value. Land at subsidised prices has been approved for various educational and social institutions.

