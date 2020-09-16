STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet okays tourism policy, loans for Escoms

A cabinet sub-committee has been asked to take a decision on seeking permission to prosecute members of KPSC.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha

CM B S Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In its bid to help ailing Escoms — Electricity Supply Companies —  the Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday approved a liquidity injection package involving government-guaranteed long-term loans of Rs 5,575 crore. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said the decision was taken to assist Escoms across the State, and is likely to save the government around Rs 730 crore in late penalties on repayment. The cabinet also approved a new tourism policy, that will be officially launched by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on September 27. 

A cabinet sub-committee has been asked to take a decision on seeking permission to prosecute members of KPSC. “There are many legal hurdles, including whether the State can approach the President, seeking permission to prosecute the members. A cabinet sub-committee comprising Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and I has been constituted to give a report on whether permission to prosecute can be sought,” Madhuswamy said. 

A sum of Rs 109 crore has been approved for a pilot initiative to convert streetlights in Mysuru to LED bulbs, under public-private partnership (PPP) for seven years. The State aims to save Rs 58 crore in power tariff with the LED lights. In a key decision, the Cabinet approved resumption of mining activities in Donimalai range, and expects to receive royalties of Rs 643 crore.

It also approved amendment to the Land Act to regularise encroachments. The amendment will allow encroachers in possession of ‘B Kharab’ land within 18km of Bengaluru, excluding agricultural lands, to purchase land at four times the market value. Land at subsidised prices has been approved for various educational and social institutions.

OTHER DECISIONS

  •  Approved D 3 crore for upkeep of Lakkundi in Gadag as a heritage centre 
  •  Funds for equipment, drugs under National Health Mission 
  •  Increasing capacity of treated water pipeline from Agara Lake to Anekal to 50 MLD from 35 MLD, at a cost of D 30 crore 
  •  D 125 crore for new K’taka Bhavan building in Delhi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp