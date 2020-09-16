Homestays, lodges in Dakshina Kannada under police watch

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The police department has tightened the screws on commercial establishments like homestays, resorts and lodges on the suspicion that they are being used for illegal activities like drug parties, flesh trade etc. The Dakshina Kannada district police have made a list of such ‘doubtful’ commercial establishments. The local police stations are calling them every day over phone to get a list of activities taking place, said Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad.

“All homestays and resorts and some ‘doubtful’ lodges have been brought under this exercise. Now, most of these homestays and resorts are not open because of Covid-19, but we are still keeping a check on lodges and unregistered homestays,” he said.

Sources said homestays in the interiors and away from the city have become a safe haven for illegal activities like drug parties, flesh trade and gambling. A majority of homestays are not registered with the tourism department to avoid coming under the radar of the police and other government agencies.

They operate on large properties that run into tens of acres and under the cover of thick greenery, making the cops’ job difficult. The SP said that so far, they have not received any complaints but have been keeping a close watch on these establishments.

Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has asked all homestays in the district to register with the tourism department and get NoCs from local bodies and jurisdictional police. He has warned that strict action will taken if homestays are found allowing illegal activities or using the properties for lodging, which is in violation of the rules. Tourism Department Assistant Director Somashekar said only 32 homestays in the district are registered.