STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani in judicial custody, moved to prison

The court ordered that Sanjjanaa should be produced before the Special Court for NDPS Act cases and remanded her in judicial custody for two days.

Published: 17th September 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel take actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani out of court, after their hearing, in Bengaluru

Police personnel take actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani out of court, after their hearing, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, arrested in the Sandalwood drug racket case, has been shifted to the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara after the court remanded her to judicial custody on Wednesday.The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided her residence and arrested her on September 8. As her police custody ended on Wednesday, police produced her before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court through video-conference. As the police did not seek further extension of her custody, the court remanded her to judicial custody. 

The court ordered that Sanjjanaa should be produced before the Special Court for NDPS Act cases and remanded her in judicial custody for two days. The police should now produce her before the special court on Friday.The counsel representing Sanjjanaa told the court that his client should not be remanded in judicial custody and should be released on bail, as the police had not specified the charges against her. The police have also not produced her before the special court only to deny her a chance at bail, he argued.Two other accused in the case, Viren Khanna and Ravishankar, who too were produced before the court on Wednesday, were remanded to in judicial custody for 14 days and taken to the central prison.

Ragini’s bail plea hearing adjourned
A city court adjourned the hearing of the bail petition filed by actress Ragini Dwivedi to Friday As the Special Public Prosecutor requested time to file objections. 

Another peddler lands in CCB net 
Bengaluru: CCB police arrested another peddler in the Sandalwood drug racket case. He allegedly supplied drugs to parties hosted by some of the accused. Benald Udenna, from an African country, was arrested after he was named by some of the accused. “Three names were revealed during questioning — Blackie, Coke and John. During investigation, it was found that all three were the same person operating under different names and phone numbers,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil. The police, who seized 12 grams of cocaine from the accused, have taken him into custody for further investigation.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judicial Custody Sanjjanaa Galrani Sandalwood drug racket Drug racket
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp