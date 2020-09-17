Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani in judicial custody, moved to prison

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, arrested in the Sandalwood drug racket case, has been shifted to the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara after the court remanded her to judicial custody on Wednesday.The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided her residence and arrested her on September 8. As her police custody ended on Wednesday, police produced her before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court through video-conference. As the police did not seek further extension of her custody, the court remanded her to judicial custody.

The court ordered that Sanjjanaa should be produced before the Special Court for NDPS Act cases and remanded her in judicial custody for two days. The police should now produce her before the special court on Friday.The counsel representing Sanjjanaa told the court that his client should not be remanded in judicial custody and should be released on bail, as the police had not specified the charges against her. The police have also not produced her before the special court only to deny her a chance at bail, he argued.Two other accused in the case, Viren Khanna and Ravishankar, who too were produced before the court on Wednesday, were remanded to in judicial custody for 14 days and taken to the central prison.

Ragini’s bail plea hearing adjourned

A city court adjourned the hearing of the bail petition filed by actress Ragini Dwivedi to Friday As the Special Public Prosecutor requested time to file objections.

Another peddler lands in CCB net

Bengaluru: CCB police arrested another peddler in the Sandalwood drug racket case. He allegedly supplied drugs to parties hosted by some of the accused. Benald Udenna, from an African country, was arrested after he was named by some of the accused. “Three names were revealed during questioning — Blackie, Coke and John. During investigation, it was found that all three were the same person operating under different names and phone numbers,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil. The police, who seized 12 grams of cocaine from the accused, have taken him into custody for further investigation.