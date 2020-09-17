STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Banned drug still in use kills vultures 

Tamil Nadu has already taken steps to restrict the usage of such drugs by vets. 

Published: 17th September 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

A new study finds that drugs used to treat cattle is decimating vulture populations | Tharangini Bala

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as India celebrated the International Vulture Awareness Day on September 5, the news comes that vulture populations are still declining and there are no significant signs of their recovery in India. A new study released this week says the drug diclofenac, which was banned for causing mass kill-offs of three vulture species, is still being prescribed and is available across medical stores.

The catastrophic decline of critically endangered White rumped, long and slender billed vultures in South Asia was caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) diclofenac which was finally banned in 2006. Apart from diclofenac still being used, there are also other unsafe drugs like Aceclofenac, Ketoprofen and Nimesulide becoming more widely used by vets to treat cattle. Tamil Nadu has already taken steps to restrict the usage of such drugs by vets. 

Presence of banned drug in cattle carcasses killing vultures, say experts 

One safe drug – Meloxicam -- has been identified and things are looking slightly more positive as this becomes more common.This study was undertaken by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ Centre for Conservation Science, the Bombay Natural History Society, Bird Conservation Nepal, IUCN Bangladesh and the University of Cambridge. According to a covert probe led by this group, more than a decade after being banned, diclofenac is still being prescribed across the country.

In 2003, the widespread use of diclofenac in cattle was discovered to be decimating the Asian vultures after entering its food chain.Despite the ban, cattle carcasses continued to be found containing lethal concentrations of diclofenac along with contaminated, dead vultures. Worryingly, their populations were not showing significant signs of recovery. Chris Bowden, Programme Manager of Saving Asia’s Vultures from Extinction, said, “The importance of these results is emphasised by the most recently published nationwide population surveys of vultures in India and Nepal. In India, they either continue to decline or, at best, are stable but at low levels and not yet showing signs of a recovery.”

The Bombay Natural History Society has been conducting surveys every four years and their studies too have revealed the causes of mortality. Dr Vibhu Prakash, Deputy Director, said, “Although diclofenac, which is the most toxic drug to vultures, has been the main focus of our advocacy work, our study recorded 11 different NSAIDs, of which five are already known to be toxic to vultures. We keep monitoring the prevalence of diclofenac in cattle and sometimes found overdoses. Unfortunately, anybody can buy these drugs for treatment of cattle. But now three more drugs need to be restricted and banned.”

Dr H S Prayag, veterinary expert, said, “A good number of samples have been tested for vulture poisoning. We found the cattle laced with poison (to kill tigers) has indirectly killed vultures. So, the need of the hour is that vets should conduct a post-mortem of dead vultures when tigers are poisoned.”In this backdrop, scientists have called upon the state governments to strictly restrict or ban veterinary use of those drugs that are toxic to vultures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp